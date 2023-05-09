D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
D'Arnaud will be a bench option for Atlanta in his first game back from the concussion IL. He was drawing everyday starts between catcher and designated hitter prior to the head injury, but the NL East leaders will apparently ease him into action. Sean Murphy is catching Tuesday and Marcell Ozuna is filling the DH role.
