Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
D'Arnaud isn't in Monday's lineup against the Red Sox.
D'Arnaud will take a seat for the second time in the past three games after going 1-for-5 with one run, one RBI and three strikeouts Sunday. Tyler Flowers will start behind the plate.
