D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
D'Arnaud has handled a heavy workload for a catch so far this season, as Friday's game marks just his fourth time out of the lineup through Atlanta's first 19 games. He's performed beneath the high standards he set in recent seasons thus far, hitting just .197/.231/.344. Alex Jackson will get the nod behind the plate Friday.
More News
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Joins first-inning homer parade•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting Thursday•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting series opener•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Sits for second game of twin bill•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: On track for Opening Day•