Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
D'Arnaud isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Phillies.
D'Arnaud reached base twice in Friday's contest, but he'll get a breather Saturday. Tyler Flowers will start behind the plate in his absence.
