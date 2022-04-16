site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
D'Arnaud isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres.
D'Arnaud drew starts in each of the last two games and went 1-for-8 with a run. Manny Pina will start behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
