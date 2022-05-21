site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
D'Arnaud isn't starting Saturday against the Marlins.
D'Arnaud will get a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a homer, a double and two RBI over the last two games. William Contreras will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
