D'Arnaud isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
D'Arnaud plated five runs in Friday's comeback win, but manager Brian Snitker said that he wants to limit his workload early after his return from the injured list, especially in the heat. As a result, Tyler Flowers will start at catcher Saturday, batting ninth.
