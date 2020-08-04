site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-travis-darnaud-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
D'Arnaud is not starting Tuesday against Toronto.
D'Arnaud has started four of seven games since making his season debut Wednesday. Tyler Flowers, who starts behind the plate Tuesday, has started three games over that stretch.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.