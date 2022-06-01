site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Wednesday
D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
D'Arnaud started in the last three games and went 3-for-13 with three strikeouts. William Contreras will start behind the dish and bat fifth.
