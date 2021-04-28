site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-travis-darnaud-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
D'Arnaud went hitless with a strikeout in four at-bats during Tuesday's win over the Cubs, and he'll get a breather Wednesday. Alex Jackson will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read