Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: On bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
D'Arnaud is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
D'Arnaud will sit for the second time in the past three games after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout Saturday against Texas. William Contreras will work behind the plate in his place Sunday.
