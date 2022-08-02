site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: On bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
D'Arnaud isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The veteran catcher has gone 3-for-22 with a pair of RBI in six games after the All-Star break. William Contreras will gear up behind the plate for Tuesday's series opener.
