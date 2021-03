D'Arnaud has gone 3-for-15 (.200) through seven Grapefruit League games with a home run and a 2:4 BB:K.

The veteran catcher hasn't had much luck when it comes to hits falling in, but d'Arnaud's starting spot in Atlanta is in no jeopardy regardless of his final line this spring. He likely won't be able to duplicate last year's career-high .919 OPS over a full campaign, but d'Arnaud still figures to provide strong fantasy numbers for his position.