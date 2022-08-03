D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to a stomach bug, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Since William Contreras was behind the plate for all nine innings of Tuesday's 13-1 win, Atlanta was likely planning on resting him for the day game after a night game, but he'll have to catch a second straight contest with d'Arnaud feeling under the weather. With a .190 average since the beginning of July, d'Arnaud was already beginning to lose out on playing time to Contreras, and the bout with the stomach bug certainly won't help his case for re-establishing himself as Atlanta's clear-cut No. 1 backstop.