D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a double, five RBI, one walk and one strikeout in Friday's win against the Mets.

In just his second appearance since being activated from the injured list, d'Arnaud smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete the Braves' comeback bid in their 11-10 win Friday. The 31-year-old has two doubles and six RBI over seven at-bats to begin the season but should continue to split catching duties with Tyler Flowers going forward.