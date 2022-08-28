D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

D"Arnaud's three-run blast off Jordan Montgomery -- his 14th long ball of the season -- broke a 0-0 stalemate in the fourth inning. The hot hitting of both d'Arnaud and William Contreras in recent games has prompted manager Brian Snitker to clear regular room in the lineup for the two backstops, with Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna losing out on starts outs of the designated-hitter spot as a result. Contreras will serve as the team's DH for a third consecutive game in Sunday's series finale, while d'Arnaud starts behind the plate and bats cleanup.