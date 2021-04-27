D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.

D'Arnaud got on the board early in Monday's slugfest, plating both runs in the first inning to give the Braves an early lead. The 32-year-old has been off to a slow start this year, hitting only .209 with two home runs across 72 plate appearances. The early struggles have not kept d'Arnaud out of the lineup as he continues to maintain a stranglehold on catching duties, starting behind the plate in 17 out of 22 games on the campaign.