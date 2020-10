D'Arnaud went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two walks during the Game 1 win over the Marlins.

The 31-year-old started off the NLCS in fantastic fashio as he reached in all five plate appearances, including a three-run homer during the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie. D'Arnaud has started all three playoff games thus far and should continue to work as Atlanta's primary backstop.