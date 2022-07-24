site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Receives Sunday off
D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Angels.
The 33-year-old started the first two games of the second half and will receive a breather for Sunday's series finale. William Contreras will take over behind the plate for d'Arnaud and bat sixth.
