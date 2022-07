D'Arnaud will be on the bench Friday against the Nationals.

D'Arnaud is having a strong season at the plate. His 119 wRC+ ranks fifth among catchers with at least 200 plate appearances, while his 11 homers tie him for fifth among all backstops. Atlanta has gotten unexpected contributions from fellow catcher William Contreras, however, so d'Arnaud won't be asked to handle too heavy of a workload behind the plate.