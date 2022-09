D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

D'Arnaud will get a breather after catching in each of the past three games, giving way to William Contreras behind the dish. Though Atlanta previously had room for both players in the lineup, Contreras has been sitting out on a more frequent basis with outfielder Ronald Acuna having been limited exclusively to designated-hitter duties since returning to the lineup Aug. 31 following a three-game absence due to a sore knee.