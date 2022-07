D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

D'Arnaud will take a seat for the second time in the series, getting some extra maintenance in a day game after a night game. With a .966 OPS since June 1, d'Arnaud still appears secure as Atlanta's preferred catcher, but William Contreras -- who gets the nod behind the plate Sunday -- has proven deserving of at least a part-time role and should continue to draw a handful of starts per week at catcher or designated hitter.