Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Retreats to bench
D'Arnaud isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Reds.
D'Arnaud is getting a day off after he slashed .292/.346/.500 with a homer, two doubles, five runs, and two RBI over the last six games. William Contreras will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
