Atlanta activated d'Arnaud (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Monday.
D'Arnaud wound up missing a month of action after suffering a concussion. He was hitless in three rehab games but more importantly, he's feeling healthy and is ready to reclaim his spot on the team with the National League's best record. Marcell Ozuna is finally showing signs of life lately, but d'Arnaud should see plenty of action in the designated hitter spot and also catch a couple times per week.
More News
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Still waiting on clearance•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Taking batting practice•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Gets back behind plate Sunday•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Begins baseball activities•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not doing much baseball activity•