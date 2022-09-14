site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Riding pine Wednesday
D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants.
D'Arnaud started the last two games and went 4-for-8 with a double and a run. He'll get a breather while William Contreras starts behind the plate and bats fifth.
