D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Mets on Thursday.

The catcher missed one game with a stomach illness. D'Arnaud has gone 7-for-38 (.184) in his last 10 contests, though he hasn't produced an extra-base hit since July 6. He has a .251/.298/.431 slash line with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 39 runs scored and 15 doubles in 70 games overall, though he'll likely continue to share catching duties with William Contreras.