Atlanta expects d'Arnaud (lower leg) to be ready to rejoin the lineup for their four-game series with the Marlins that begins Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Though d'Arnaud isn't available for Sunday's series finale with the Mets and was sporting a walking boot to protect his lower right leg, Atlanta apparently doesn't believe his injury is significant enough to require a trip to the injured list. Even so, manager Brian Snitker isn't preparing for d'Arnaud to be available in a depth capacity for at least a few days, so Atlanta called up Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Gwinnett to provide a depth option behind William Contreras at catcher. Tromp will serve as Contreras' backup Sunday and in Atlanta's upcoming two-game series in Boston that begins Tuesday.