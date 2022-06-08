D'Arnaud (forearm) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
D'Arnaud will be on the bench for the second game in a row while he tends to a sore forearm, an injury that manager Brian Snitker described as mild a day earlier. William Contreras will pick up another start behind the dish in place of d'Arnaud.
