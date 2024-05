D'Arnaud (head) isn't in Atlanta's lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

D'Arnaud exited Friday's contest with dizziness after taking a foul ball off his facemask, and it appears to still be affecting him ahead of Saturday's game. The 35-year-old backstop was cleared of a concussion immediately following the incident, but Atlanta is likely approaching the situation cautiously given d'Arnaud's history with concussions. Chadwick Tromp will start behind the plate and bat ninth Saturday.