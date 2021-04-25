D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

D'Arnaud has been a near constant in the team's lineup to begin the season, as he's started 15 of the team's 19 games to this point. He'll likely be back behind the dish for the second game of the doubleheader. Alex Jackson will take over at catcher in the early contest.