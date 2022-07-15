site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
D'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Nationals.
D'Arnaud will get a breather Friday after he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's victory. William Contreras will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh against Washington.
