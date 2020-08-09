D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
The 31-year-old was never likely to start both games of the twin bill, and he'll take a seat for the matinee. D'Arnaud should return to the lineup for the nightcap, while Tyler Flowers starts behind the plate for Game 1.
