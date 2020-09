D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The Braves' spot in the postseason has been solidified for some time, so manager Brian Snitker has taken to rotating starts between d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers over the final week of the regular season. Expect d'Arnuad to be ready to catch nearly every game of the playoffs after he was one of the majors' top backstops in 2020. Over 44 games spanning 184 plate appearances, d'Arnaud slashed .321/.386/.533.