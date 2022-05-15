site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
D'Arnaud is not in Sunday's lineup against the Padres.
He is hitting .206 with one home run, 12 strikeouts and one walk in 34 at-bats this month. William Contreras gets the start behind the dish, hitting eighth.
