D'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Athletics.
D'arnaud will get the day off after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's victory over the Rockies. William Contreras will get the start at catcher and bat seventh in Tuesday's contest.
