D'Arnaud isn't in Atlanta's lineup for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
D'Arnaud has rotated starts with Chadwick Tromp since Sean Murphy (oblique) landed on the injured list. Tuesday will mark Tromp's turn to start behind the plate, and he will bat ninth while d'Arnaud rests.
