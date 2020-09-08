D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
D'Arnaud hits the bench for the second time in the last three games, though this is likely just standard rotation behind the plate and not a sign that he's losing playing time, as he owns a .960 OPS over his last seven games. Tyler Flowers starts in his place Tuesday.
