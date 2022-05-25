site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-travis-darnaud-sitting-wednesday-827108 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday against the Phillies.
D'Arnaud started in the last four games and went 2-for-11 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts. William Contreras will take over behind the plate and bat sixth Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read