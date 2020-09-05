D'Arnaud went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

His seventh-inning shot off Daniel Hudson brought Atlanta to within a run, but the team couldn't complete the comeback in a 10-9 loss. On the season, d'Arnaud is slashing a dynamic .326/.371/.551 with five homers and 20 RBI in 24 games.