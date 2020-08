D'Arnaud went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Phillies.

He took Aaron Nola deep in the third inning to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead, and the team would pile on nine more runs from there. The veteran catcher remains locked in at the plate, and d'Arnaud is slashing .344/.369/.623 through 15 games with four homers and a whopping 17 RBI.