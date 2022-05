D'Arnaud went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

He launched his fourth homer of the season off Trevor Rogers in the third inning to cap the scoring on the night for Atlanta. The veteran catcher is slashing .222/.271/.444 through 12 games in May with nine RBI, and d'Arnaud will need to remain productive to avoid losing playing time to William Contreras.