D'Arnaud (lower leg) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets and is wearing a protective walking boot, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old had X-rays on his lower right leg come back negative after exiting Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill, and he's now sporting a protective boot. Atlanta's roster moves Sunday morning didn't include d'Arnaud heading to the injured list, so he'll remain on the active roster for now. However, catcher Chadwich Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett, which indicates the veteran will be unavailable for at least a couple days.