D'Arnaud is starting at catcher and batting seventh for Atlanta on Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's the first start since early April for d'Arnaud, who returned earlier this week from a concussion. Sean Murphy is also in the lineup at designated hitter.
