Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Steps out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Philadelphia.
D'Arnaud started behind the plate in the first two games of the series but will take a seat for the finale. William Contreras will shift to catcher while Marcell Ozuna serves as the designated hitter.
