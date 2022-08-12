D'Arnaud (lower leg) isn't starting Friday's game against the Marlins.
D'Arnaud was expected to be available to rejoin the lineup for Atlanta's four-game series in Miami this weekend, but he'll be held out of the lineup once again for the series opener. William Contreras is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
