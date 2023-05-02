D'Arnaud ran the bases Monday for the second time since landing on the 7-day injured list April 9, and he remains hopeful to be activated within the next week or so, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. "Yeah, they're wild," d'Arnaud said of concussions. "It's way different [than other injuries]. I've been getting asked the same thing [about when he's coming back]. I say, 'I don't know, I've gotta have no symptoms with anything, and then I can come back.'"

Though d'Arnaud is traveling with Atlanta and has been taking batting practice for more than a week in addition to the running work, as his comments imply, a decision on when he'll be activated isn't up to him. Atlanta isn't putting any official timeline on d'Arnaud's return, which won't happen until doctors determine he's symptom-free and able to compete at full exertion. The concussion that d'Arnaud sustained April 8 during a play at the plate is the fourth diagnosed brain injury of his career, though the first he's suffered since 2014. Once activated, d'Arnaud will be the top understudy to catcher Sean Murphy, though d'Arnaud should see at least a handful of starts per week as a designated hitter or when Murphy requires a day off behind the plate.