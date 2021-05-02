D'Arnaud will require surgery to address the torn ligament in his left thumb he sustained in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

An extended absence was already expected for d'Arnaud after he was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, but the fact that he'll need surgery to address the injury likely means he won't be ready to go when first eligible for reinstatement in early July. Instead, Atlanta is targeting a late-season return for d'Arnaud, but even his availability for September would seem to be up in the air at this stage. William Contreras was recalled from the alternate site to replace d'Arnaud on the active roster, and the rookie is likely to serve as Atlanta's primary backstop for the balance of the season unless the team elects to address the catcher position through the trade market.