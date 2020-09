D'Arnaud went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Mets.

The catcher took Jeurys Familia deep in the top of the eighth inning to bring Atlanta within a run, only for the Mets to pull away with two homers of their own in the bottom of the frame. On the season, d'Arnaud is slashing an impressive .336/.400/.566 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in only 38 games.