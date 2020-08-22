site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-travis-darnaud-takes-seat-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
D'Arnaud isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
D'Arnaud went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs during Friday's contest, but he'll get a day off Saturday. Tyler Flowers will start behind the plate and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read