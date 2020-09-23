site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-travis-darnaud-takes-seat-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
D'Arnaud has gone 15-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games, and he'll get a breather Wednesday. Tyler Flowers will start behind the dish in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read